IPGL Limited Increases Stake in Chapel Down Group

Chapel Down Group plc announced that IPGL Limited, closely associated with the company’s Non-Executive Chair Michael Spencer, has purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at 39.0 pence each, increasing its stake to 27.2% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction highlights significant shareholder interest and confidence in Chapel Down, potentially impacting its market position and signaling strong support from key stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CDGP) stock is a Hold with a £39.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chapel Down Group plc stock, see the GB:CDGP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CDGP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CDGP is a Neutral.

Chapel Down Group plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its mixed financial performance and weak technical indicators. The company’s declining profitability and liquidity issues are significant concerns. Additionally, the stock’s bearish trend and unattractive valuation further contribute to the low score.

More about Chapel Down Group plc

Chapel Down Group plc is England’s largest and leading winemaker, known for producing award-winning sparkling and still wines. Based in Kent, Chapel Down is a prominent brand in the English wine industry, with over 1,000 acres of vineyards. The company is listed on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange and is committed to sustainability, being a founding member of Sustainable Wines of Great Britain.

YTD Price Performance: 4.00%

Average Trading Volume: 51,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £66.89M

