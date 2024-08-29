IPF Advances Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

International Personal Finance (GB:IPF) has released an update.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF) has actively continued its share repurchase program, buying back 270,652 of its own shares for cancellation, at prices ranging from 163.0 to 164.0 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 163.8 pence. This step is part of the company’s effort to reduce the number of shares in circulation, which, post this transaction, leaves IPF with 224,408,667 shares representing total voting rights. The repurchase activity supports IPF’s commitment to deliver value to its shareholders and manage its capital efficiently.

