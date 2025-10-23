IperionX Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iperionx Limited ( (AU:IPX) ) has shared an update.

IperionX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless specifically requested by shareholders, emphasizing a shift towards digital communications. This move aligns with modern corporate governance practices and reflects IperionX’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Shareholders are encouraged to review meeting materials online and update their communication preferences to receive electronic updates, ensuring they remain informed and engaged with company developments.

More about Iperionx Limited

IperionX Limited operates within the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production and development of sustainable titanium technologies. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and NASDAQ, with a market focus on innovative solutions for titanium supply chains.

