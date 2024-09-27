IperionX Director’s Holdings Update Post-Vesting

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited has announced a change in the interest notice of director Lorraine M. Martin, where she converted her restricted stock units (RSUs) into shares upon meeting the vesting conditions. Martin’s total holdings now amount to 694,020 ordinary shares, 200,000 unquoted stock options, and 172,009 RSUs after the transaction. The transaction involved no exchange of cash and did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

