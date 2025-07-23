IPD Group to Announce FY25 Financial Results and Host Investor Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IPD Group Ltd ( (AU:IPG) ) has shared an update.

IPD Group Limited announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, on August 25, 2025. The CEO and CFO will host an investor briefing on the same day, which will be streamed live, indicating the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IPG) stock is a Buy with a A$5.50 price target.

More about IPD Group Ltd

IPD Group Limited is a provider of electrical solutions focusing on energy management and automation. The company is dedicated to enhancing electrical infrastructure with a focus on energy efficiency, automation, and secure connectivity, prioritizing safety and wellbeing. IPD plays a pivotal role in the electrification and decarbonization of the economy, contributing to a cleaner, interconnected future.

Average Trading Volume: 221,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$378.5M



