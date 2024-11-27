IPB Petroleum Appoints New Director with Major Stake

IPB Petroleum Ltd. (AU:IPB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

IPB Petroleum Ltd. has announced the appointment of Dougal James Ferguson as a director, effective November 27, 2024. Ferguson holds a significant interest in the company through Shenton James Pty Ltd, owning over 33 million securities. This development could influence investor sentiment and stock performance in the coming months.

For further insights into AU:IPB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.