IPB Petroleum Announces Director Departure and Holdings

IPB Petroleum Ltd. has announced that John Lloyd Kane Marshall has ceased to be a director as of November 27, 2024. Marshall held a significant interest in the company through 3 million securities under KJM Consultants Pty Ltd, linked to his superannuation fund. This change in directorship may influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

