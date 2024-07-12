IP Group plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, purchasing 450,000 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 42.2349 GBp. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 1,020,455,752. IP Group will continue to update the market following additional buyback transactions.

For further insights into GB:IPO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.