IP Group PLC Advances Share Buyback Plan

IP Group PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has repurchased 475,000 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program initiated in December 2023. The shares were bought through Deutsche Numis at prices ranging from 42.85 to 43.20 GBp, with the volume-weighted average price being 43.0355 GBp. After the transaction, IP Group now holds over 40 million shares in treasury and maintains around 1.02 billion ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation.

