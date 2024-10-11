IP Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has actively participated in the stock market with their recent share buyback program, repurchasing 148,318 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 49.40 to 50.10 GBp, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of shares in issue. Post-transaction, the company has 995,216,955 ordinary shares with voting rights, as shares acquired under the program are slated for cancellation. The buyback indicates IP Group’s commitment to managing its share capital, and further transactions under the program will be publicly announced.

