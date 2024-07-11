IP Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

IP Group plc (GB:IPO) has released an update.

IP Group plc has actively bought back 505,000 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 42.05 to 42.45 GBp per share, as part of an ongoing share buyback program. These repurchased shares will be held in treasury, subsequently reducing the number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 1,020,905,752. The company will continue to make announcements regarding future purchases under this program.

