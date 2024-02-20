Iovance Biotherapeutics’ AMTAGVI® Wins FDA Accelerated Approval

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) has released an update.

AMTAGVI® (lifileucel), a novel treatment for advanced melanoma, has just been granted accelerated approval by the U.S. FDA, sparking excitement among investors and stakeholders in the biotech sector. The company behind this breakthrough has updated its corporate presentation to share the news at healthcare conferences and with analysts and stockholders, signaling potential growth and investment opportunities in the fight against this serious skin cancer.

