IonQ Files Prospectus for Stock Resale by University

IonQ ( (IONQ) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, IonQ, Inc. filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC to cover the resale of over 2 million shares of common stock by The University of Chicago. This filing follows a registration rights agreement entered into on November 7, 2025, and is part of IonQ’s ongoing efforts to manage its stockholder agreements and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (IONQ) stock is a Buy with a $70.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IonQ stock, see the IONQ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IONQ is a Neutral.

IonQ’s robust revenue growth and strategic capital raise are overshadowed by significant profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s strong equity position provides some stability, but negative returns on equity and cash flow issues highlight the need for improved financial management.

More about IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a company operating in the quantum computing industry, focusing on developing quantum computers and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 28,159,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21B

