Ionik Corporation Reports Record Fiscal 2024 Results Driven by Strategic Acquisitions

PopReach Corporation ( (TSE:INIK) ) has shared an announcement.

Ionik Corporation announced record financial results for fiscal year 2024, with a 28% increase in revenue to $179 million and a 34% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $23 million. The company’s growth was driven by acquisitions of Shift44, Nimble5, and Rise4, which also contributed to a strong fourth quarter performance. Despite a net loss due to asset impairments, Ionik maintains a solid cash position and aims to continue integrating its acquisitions to drive organic growth and improve financial metrics.

More about PopReach Corporation

Ionik Corporation is a data and technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company. It focuses on integrating marketing platforms and enhancing its Ionik Marketing Cloud platform through strategic acquisitions.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 57,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$31.86M

For a thorough assessment of INIK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue