Ionic Rare Earths Unveils Promising UK Magnet Recycling Facility

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has completed a positive feasibility study for a rare earth oxide manufacturing facility in Belfast, UK, highlighting strong financial returns and environmental sustainability. The project, backed by the UK Government, showcases a net present value of $502 million and an internal rate of return of 43.6%, with a capital payback period of 2.4 years. This initiative positions Ionic Technologies as a leader in the sustainable recycling of rare earth magnets, aiming to bolster the UK and European supply chain amid the global net-zero transition.

