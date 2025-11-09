Ionic Rare Earths Partners with US Strategic Metals for Missouri Recycling Facility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:IXR) ) has shared an announcement.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with US Strategic Metals to develop a vertically integrated rare earths production facility in Missouri, USA. This collaboration aims to enhance the U.S.-Australia critical minerals partnership by utilizing IonicRE’s patented recycling technology to produce magnet rare earth oxides, thereby reducing dependence on foreign imports and supporting the U.S. defense and technology sectors.

More about Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Ionic Rare Earths Limited is a company operating in the critical minerals industry, primarily focusing on the production and recycling of rare earth elements. Their market focus includes creating secure and sustainable supply chains for rare earths, particularly outside of China.

Average Trading Volume: 28,278,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$101.2M

