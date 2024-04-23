Ionic Rare Earths Halts Trading Ahead of Capital Raise

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (AU:IXR) has released an update.

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (IXR) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement concerning a proposed capital raising. The halt will allow the company time to finalize the details of this financial move and will remain in effect until the earlier of the start of normal trading on April 26, 2024, or the release of the announcement to the market.

