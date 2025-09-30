Iomart Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iomart Group plc ( (GB:IOM) ) has shared an announcement.

Angus MacSween, Non-Executive Director of Iomart Group plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 114,474 ordinary shares at a price of 18.8 pence per share. This transaction raises his beneficial interest to 15.59% of the total voting rights, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and signaling confidence in its future performance.

Spark’s Take on GB:IOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IOM is a Neutral.

Iomart Group plc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining profitability and increased financial leverage. Technical analysis further indicates bearish trends, while valuation concerns are somewhat mitigated by a high dividend yield.

More about Iomart Group plc

Iomart Group plc is a company specializing in secure cloud services, providing cloud computing solutions to various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 463,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £20.27M

