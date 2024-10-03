Iomart Director Bolsters Stake with Option Exercise

Iomart Group plc (GB:IOM) has released an update.

Angus MacSween, Non-Executive Director of iomart Group plc, exercised 117,480 options at 1 pence each, retaining them as shares, which increases his total holdings to 17,460,889 shares or 15.533% of the company’s voting rights. The off-market transaction, detailed in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, solidifies MacSween’s stake in the secure cloud services firm. This move could indicate the director’s confidence in iomart’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:IOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.