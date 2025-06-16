INWIT Completes Major Share Repurchase Tranche

Confident Investing Starts Here:

INWIT announced the completion of a significant tranche of its share repurchase program, acquiring 1,550,501 ordinary shares between June 9 and June 13, 2025, at an average price of 10.2451 euros per share, totaling approximately 15.89 million euros. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by its shareholders and board, reflecting an effort to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value, signaling confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:INW) stock is a Buy with a EUR13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inwit stock, see the IT:INW Stock Forecast page.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (INWIT) operates in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, focusing on providing wireless infrastructure solutions. The company is known for its services related to the development and management of wireless towers and related infrastructure, primarily serving mobile network operators in Italy.

YTD Price Performance: 8.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,710,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.45B

