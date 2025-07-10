INVO Fertility Adjourns Stockholder Meeting to July 23

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from INVO Fertility ( (IVF) ) is now available.

On June 25, 2025, INVO Fertility, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders where several proposals were voted on, except for proposal 3. The meeting was adjourned and later reconvened on July 9, 2025, but was again adjourned to July 23, 2025, to address proposal 3, with the meeting set to be held virtually.

The most recent analyst rating on (IVF) stock is a Buy with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on INVO Fertility stock, see the IVF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IVF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVF is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges. The company’s financial performance is marred by losses and high leverage, while technical indicators signal negative momentum. Additionally, valuation metrics highlight market concerns about future profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on IVF stock, click here.

More about INVO Fertility

INVO Fertility, Inc. operates in the fertility industry, providing innovative fertility treatment solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,493,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.84M

For an in-depth examination of IVF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue