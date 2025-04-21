Invivyd Secures $30 Million Loan from SVB

An announcement from Invivyd ( (IVVD) ) is now available.

On April 18, 2025, Invivyd, Inc. entered into a $30 million loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, allowing for future capital drawdowns contingent on meeting specific conditions and milestones. This non-dilutive financing supports Invivyd’s strategic focus on enhancing per-share value and advancing its pipeline, including the monoclonal antibody candidate VYD2311, which is being developed for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

Spark’s Take on IVVD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IVVD is a Neutral.

Invivyd’s stock is under pressure due to significant financial difficulties, with ongoing losses and cash flow issues. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics highlight market concerns about future profitability. However, the appointment of Ajay Royan to the board is a positive corporate development that could improve strategic outcomes. Overall, the stock scores low due to financial and technical weaknesses, partially offset by potential strategic improvements.

To see Spark’s full report on IVVD stock, click here.

More about Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing protection against serious viral infectious diseases, particularly SARS-CoV-2. The company utilizes a proprietary integrated technology platform to develop innovative antibody candidates, including monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 15,295,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $61.18M

For a thorough assessment of IVVD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue