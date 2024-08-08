Invitae’s Chapter 11 Conclusion and Equity Cancellation

Invitae (NVTAQ) has issued an update.

Invitae Corporation’s restructuring plan was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court, with effective cancellation of all common stock and related securities as of August 7, 2024. The approved plan allows for the distribution of proceeds and winding down of the company’s affairs following a Sale Transaction. All equity interests in Invitae have been rendered valueless and will not be reissued. The confirmation marks the conclusion of the company’s Chapter 11 proceedings, with the previous board and officers being dismissed as the plan takes effect.

