Invinity Executives Purchase Shares, Signaling Confidence

Invinity Energy Systems ( (GB:IES) ) just unveiled an update.

Invinity Energy Systems plc announced that key executives, including the Non-executive Chairman Neil O’Brien, CEO Jonathan Marren, and CFO Adam Howard, have collectively purchased 404,013 ordinary shares of the company. This move reflects a positive insider sentiment and could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects. The purchases were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, and this alignment of interests between executives and shareholders may bolster stakeholder confidence and potentially influence market perceptions positively.

More about Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global leader in manufacturing vanadium flow batteries, focusing on large-scale, high-throughput energy storage for businesses, industries, and electrical networks. Known for their durability, Invinity’s batteries operate without degradation for over 25 years, making them ideal for renewable energy applications. The company was formed in 2020 through the merger of redT energy plc and Avalon Battery Corporation, and it is active in major energy storage markets worldwide, including the UK, Canada, USA, China, and Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -57.94%

Average Trading Volume: 874,588

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £63.88M

