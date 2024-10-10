Invinity Energized by UK’s LDES Investment Scheme

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems has embraced the UK Government’s new ‘cap and floor’ investment support scheme for long-duration energy storage (LDES), which could catalyze billions in funding for such projects, including those using vanadium flow batteries. The scheme, signaling strong government support, promises to enhance investor confidence, potentially expanding Invinity’s market opportunities significantly. The company anticipates its flow batteries will play a more substantial role in the UK’s energy security and decarbonization efforts.

