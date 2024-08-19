Invictus Energy Welcomes New CFO

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited announces the appointment of Victoria McLellan as the new Chief Financial Officer, set to begin on August 19, 2024. McLellan brings extensive financial management experience from her previous roles at top tier oil and gas companies and accounting firms, promising to bolster the company’s executive team as they push the Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe towards the development phase.

