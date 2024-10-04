Invictus Energy Advocates Robust Governance

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited emphasizes its commitment to strong corporate governance aligned with the Australian Securities Exchange’s guidelines, detailing their adherence to recommended practices and explaining any deviations. The company prioritizes effective management and oversight, with performance evaluations for the Board and CEO aimed at safeguarding shareholder interests. Moreover, Invictus strives for workplace diversity to foster innovation and reflects community talent, although current workforce size poses limitations.

