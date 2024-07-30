Invictus Energy Advances African Gas Projects

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Ltd, an oil and gas company operating in sub-Saharan Africa, has marked significant advancements in its Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe, which includes well testing, appraisal planning, and a strategic capital raise of US$10 million, half underwritten by Mutapa Investment Fund. The company has also completed interpretation of seismic data leading to the identification of three drill-ready prospects and is in the process of securing a strategic partner. Furthermore, Invictus Energy has executed a pilot gas-to-power memorandum of understanding to supply energy to the Eureka Gold Mine, demonstrating its commitment to growth and operational efficiency.

