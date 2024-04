Invex Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:IXC) has released an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd. has announced the expiration of 400,000 options on April 8, 2024, without exercise or conversion. The options were set to expire at a strike price of $0.91. This development may influence the company’s capital structure and potentially impact shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:IXC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.