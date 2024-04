Invex Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:IXC) has released an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Dr. Megan Baldwin, who disposed of 400,000 unlisted options and now holds 100,000 options exercisable at $0.87 with vesting conditions, via their related party GAJA Holdings. The change, described as a cancellation of unlisted options, took place on April 8, 2024.

