Invex Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:IXC) has released an update.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd has issued a final notice regarding the interests of departing director Dr. Megan Baldwin, who served until June 30, 2024. The notice includes Baldwin’s direct and indirect holdings, notably 50,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.68 until December 1, 2026, through GAJA Holdings Pty Ltd, where she is a director and beneficial holder.

