Investigator Resources Identifies New Silver Targets at Black Hill Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ) is now available.

Investigator Resources Ltd has identified two high priority silver targets, Athena and Hestia, within the Paris Silver Corridor at the Black Hill Project. This discovery, resulting from a detailed ground gravity survey and reprocessing of historical geophysical data, enhances the understanding of the area’s geological structure and supports further exploration efforts. The findings suggest a prospective structural corridor that could extend the Paris Silver Corridor, providing a solid foundation for future exploration and potentially boosting the company’s strategic positioning in the silver mining sector.

More about Investigator Resources Ltd

Investigator Resources Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is currently engaged in a joint venture with Alliance Resources Pty Ltd, aiming to explore and develop the Black Hill Project, which is part of the broader Paris Silver Corridor.

YTD Price Performance: 150.0%

Average Trading Volume: 11,147,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.82M

See more data about IVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue