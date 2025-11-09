Investigator Resources Identifies New Silver Targets at Black Hill Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ) is now available.
Investigator Resources Ltd has identified two high priority silver targets, Athena and Hestia, within the Paris Silver Corridor at the Black Hill Project. This discovery, resulting from a detailed ground gravity survey and reprocessing of historical geophysical data, enhances the understanding of the area’s geological structure and supports further exploration efforts. The findings suggest a prospective structural corridor that could extend the Paris Silver Corridor, providing a solid foundation for future exploration and potentially boosting the company’s strategic positioning in the silver mining sector.
More about Investigator Resources Ltd
Investigator Resources Ltd is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is currently engaged in a joint venture with Alliance Resources Pty Ltd, aiming to explore and develop the Black Hill Project, which is part of the broader Paris Silver Corridor.
YTD Price Performance: 150.0%
Average Trading Volume: 11,147,082
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$91.82M
