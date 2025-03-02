Investigator Resources Appoints New Managing Director to Propel Growth

The latest update is out from Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ).

Investigator Resources Ltd has appointed Mr. Lachlan Wallace as the new Managing Director, effective from July 1, 2025, succeeding Mr. Andrew McIlwain who is retiring. Mr. Wallace, with over 20 years of experience in the mining sector, is expected to advance the Paris Silver Project and other company assets. The transition is seen as a strategic move to leverage Mr. Wallace’s expertise in open pit operations and project development, which is anticipated to enhance shareholder value and drive the company’s growth. The company plans to delay the release of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Paris Silver Project to incorporate Mr. Wallace’s input, signaling a focus on maximizing project potential.

Investigator Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary projects include the Paris Silver Project and the Molyhil Tungsten Project, with a market focus on high-grade silver and tungsten exploration and development.

