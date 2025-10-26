Investigator Resources Advances Paris Silver Project with Optimized Design and Expanded Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Investigator Resources Ltd ( (AU:IVR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Investigator Resources Limited has made significant progress in its Paris Silver Project, with the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on track for completion in the first half of 2026. The company has optimized its plant design, leading to substantial cost savings and improved project economics. An expanded pit design is being assessed to capture more silver ounces, reflecting the upward momentum in silver prices. Additionally, Investigator Resources is building exploration momentum with planned drilling activities across its projects and has strengthened its corporate position with a $10 million placement to accelerate development and exploration efforts.

More about Investigator Resources Ltd

Investigator Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, with a primary focus on silver exploration and development. The company is advancing its Paris Silver Project, which is a significant part of its portfolio, and is also involved in exploration activities in mineral-rich provinces.

YTD Price Performance: 165.00%

Average Trading Volume: 10,788,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.33M

