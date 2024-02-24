Investar Holding Reshuffles Board and Audit Committee

Investar Holding (ISTR) has released an update.

David J. Lukinovich unexpectedly resigned from Investar Holding Corporation’s Board of Directors, citing no disagreements over company operations. In a swift move, the Board appointed Anita M. Fontenot as chairman of the Audit Committee and Julio A. Melara as its member. Melara’s appointment is notable as he meets NASDAQ’s independence standards and is recognized as an “audit committee financial expert,” assuring stakeholders of his financial acumen and oversight capabilities.

