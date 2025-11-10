Invesco Updates Ownership in Autohome Inc.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Autohome Inc Class A ( (HK:2518) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Autohome Inc. announced that its shareholder, Invesco Ltd., has filed an Amendment No. 1 to Schedule 13G with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating changes in its beneficial ownership of the company’s securities. This regulatory announcement reflects ongoing shareholder activities and could impact the company’s market perception and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2518) stock is a Hold with a HK$55.00 price target.

More about Autohome Inc Class A

Autohome Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It provides online platforms for automobile consumers in China, offering services such as car listings, reviews, and related automotive content.

YTD Price Performance: 0.60%

Average Trading Volume: 17,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$24.23B



