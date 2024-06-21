Inventiva Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.

Inventiva, a biopharmaceutical company, announced the adoption of all proposed resolutions, with the exception of the 30th, during its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 20, 2024. The meeting saw the approval of compensation policy for corporate officers and recorded a high quorum of over 63%. Notably, the 30th resolution, which was not approved, pertained to share capital increases reserved for company savings plan members.

