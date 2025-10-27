Intuitive Surgical Completes Study on Robotic Bronchoscopy System for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Intuitive Surgical ((ISRG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Intuitive Surgical has recently completed a clinical study titled ‘A Prospective Investigation to Assess the Accurate Tool Placement in Pulmonary Nodule(s) Using a Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy System With Adjunct Real-time Imaging.’ The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the ION endoluminal system in accurately reaching and obtaining biopsies from lung nodules, leveraging 3D imaging technologies like CT scans. This research is significant as it seeks to enhance diagnostic accuracy in lung cancer, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The intervention tested in the study was the ‘Biopsy with the Robotic- Ion Endoluminal System with Adjunct Real-time Imaging.’ This device is designed to assist in precise biopsy procedures, offering real-time imaging capabilities to improve the accuracy of tool placement during bronchoscopy.

The study was interventional, following a single-group model without any masking. Its primary purpose was diagnostic, focusing on the effectiveness and safety of the robotic system in clinical settings. The study was prospective and multi-center, involving a single-arm of participants undergoing the biopsy procedure.

The study began on April 21, 2023, and was completed by September 2, 2025, when the last update was submitted. These dates mark the timeline of the study’s execution and data collection, crucial for understanding the study’s progress and completion.

This update from Intuitive Surgical could positively influence its stock performance, as successful clinical outcomes may boost investor confidence and market position. The study’s completion might also impact competitors in the robotic surgical systems market, highlighting advancements in diagnostic technology.

The study is now completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

