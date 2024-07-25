Intuit Welcomes New Director, Expands Board Membership

An update from Intuit (INTU) is now available.

Intuit Inc. expanded its Board of Directors from 12 to 13 members, welcoming Forrest Norrod into its fold on July 24, 2024. Norrod will serve on Intuit’s Acquisition Committee and Audit and Risk Committee, receiving the standard compensation package for non-employee directors, including restricted stock units valued at approximately $108,333. His appointment, based solely on board decisions without external arrangements, was publicly announced and detailed in a press release.

