Intrance Unveils Shareholder Reward Program Details

Intrance Co., Ltd. has finalized its shareholder special benefits program, offering digital gift certificates and a 20% discount hotel coupon for those holding 1,000 shares or more as of September 30, 2024. The benefits include a selection from Amazon gift options, Quo Card Pay, and nanaco, along with a coupon for the company-operated boutique hotel Homm Stay NAGI KYOTO SANJYO, although usage restrictions apply during peak seasons. These benefits are set to be distributed in November-December 2024 and are part of a semi-annual program that may undergo changes by the end of March 2025.

