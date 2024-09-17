Intrance Co. Partners with TL-Lincoln to Boost Tourism

Intrance Co., Ltd. (JP:3237) has released an update.

Intrance Co., Ltd. has announced a partnership with TL-Lincoln to enhance its tourist sending business, which facilitates travel from Greater China to Japan. By integrating with TL-Lincoln’s reservation system, Intrance aims to connect travel agencies in Greater China with a broad network of Japanese hotels and accommodations, thereby expanding its business and real-time online product offerings.

