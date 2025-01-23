Intraco Ltd. Enhances Share Liquidity with Treasury Shares Sale

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Intraco Ltd. ( (SG:I06) ).

Intraco Limited has announced the sale of 636,000 treasury shares to an accredited investor at a price of S$0.385 per share. This transaction, valued at S$244,860, aims to increase the liquidity of the company’s shares. Following the sale, the number of treasury shares held by Intraco decreased from 5,383,667 to 4,747,667, with the percentage of treasury shares against total outstanding shares reducing from 4.97% to 4.36%. This move is aligned with Intraco’s strategy to enhance share liquidity and potentially improve market perception.

More about Intraco Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 43,138

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$43.43M

