Intraco Limited Successfully Closes Digital Securities Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Intraco Ltd. ( (SG:I06) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Intraco Limited successfully closed its issuance of commercial papers in the form of digital securities, raising S$13.26 million in Singapore dollars and US$5.09 million in US dollars. Strong demand was seen from investors, with significant subscriptions from associates of the company’s controlling shareholders and its Executive Chairman. The issuance highlights Intraco’s active role in leveraging digital platforms and underscores its strategic connections within the financial industry.

More about Intraco Ltd.

Intraco Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in various sectors with a focus on financial services, primarily involving commercial papers and digital securities. The company actively engages accredited investors through its financial instruments and has a stake in advisory services through Taurus Point Capital Pte. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 43,138

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$43.43M

Learn more about I06 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.