Intra Energy Corporation Announces Security Consolidation

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and various options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 4, 2024. This move, typically aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, could potentially impact the share price and stock liquidity. Investors should watch for any changes in the market as the consolidation progresses.

