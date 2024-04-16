Intra-Cellular Advances Depression Treatment with Lumateperone

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) has provided an update.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has announced encouraging results from their Phase 3 Study 501, showing that lumateperone significantly reduces depression symptoms when used as an add-on therapy to antidepressants in patients with major depressive disorder. The treatment met both primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating marked improvements as early as the first week of the study, with a good safety and tolerability profile. These findings could potentially offer a new and effective option for individuals struggling with depression, marking a significant step forward in mental health treatment.

