inTEST Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting, Elects Directors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

inTEST ( (INTT) ) has shared an update.

On June 18, 2025, inTEST Corporation held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key decisions were made regarding the company’s leadership and financial oversight. The stockholders elected five director nominees to serve until the next annual meeting and ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. Additionally, stockholders approved the compensation of named executive officers and determined the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (INTT) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on inTEST stock, see the INTT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INTT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INTT is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance and strategic initiatives supporting future growth. However, valuation concerns and recent profitability pressures limit the score, despite positive technical trends and strategic outlook improvements.

To see Spark’s full report on INTT stock, click here.

More about inTEST

Average Trading Volume: 39,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $87.32M

For detailed information about INTT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.