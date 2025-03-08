inTEST Corporation Reports Strong Q4 2024 Growth

Intest Crop ( (INTT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intest Crop presented to its investors.

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions, serving key markets such as semiconductor, industrial, automotive/EV, life sciences, defense/aerospace, and security. The company is known for its engineering expertise and operational excellence.

In its latest earnings report, inTEST Corporation announced a significant increase in fourth-quarter revenue and operating income, with revenue reaching a record $36.6 million, marking a 31% growth year-over-year. The company’s market diversification strategy proved effective, particularly in the semiconductor sector, despite challenges in other areas.

Key financial highlights include an 87% increase in operating income to $2.1 million and a 3% rise in net earnings to $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw an 82% increase, reaching $4.4 million. The company also reported a strong cash flow, generating $3.8 million from operations and reducing its debt by $7.8 million over the year.

Looking ahead, inTEST Corporation remains cautious about 2025 due to soft market conditions but is optimistic about opportunities in the defense/aerospace sector and geographic expansion efforts. The company plans to consolidate operations to reduce costs and improve service, expecting restructuring costs in 2025 but aiming for savings by 2026.