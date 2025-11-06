InTest Corporation Reports Strong Order Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Intest Crop ( (INTT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intest Crop presented to its investors.

InTest Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions, serving industries such as semiconductor, automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and safety/security. The company recently announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant increase in orders despite a decline in revenue due to shipment delays.

The third quarter saw a 34.2% surge in orders year-over-year, reaching $37.6 million, driven by strong demand in the auto/EV, industrial, defense/aerospace, and life sciences sectors. However, revenue decreased by 13.3% to $26.2 million, primarily due to late-quarter shipment delays that have since been resolved. The company’s backlog increased by 30.1% from the previous quarter, indicating strong future demand.

Financially, InTest reported an operating loss of $1.2 million and a net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share. Despite these losses, the company generated $3.5 million in cash from operations and reduced its total debt by $6.2 million since the end of 2024. The company continues to maintain a strong market position and expand its customer base while managing costs effectively.

Looking ahead, InTest remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in the auto/EV and defense/aerospace markets. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $30 million and $32 million, with a gross margin of approximately 43%. Management remains focused on executing its Vision 2030 goals and is prepared to scale the business as market conditions improve.

