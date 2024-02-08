inTEST Corporation Finalizes Executive Scott Nolen’s Exit

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

inTEST Corporation has concluded a separation agreement with former employee Scott Nolen, which includes a severance package of $95,266.13, vesting of certain performance shares, and a potential 2023 Short Term Incentive Bonus, based on the company’s performance. This financial settlement is designed to honor the terms of his employment and facilitate a smooth transition following his immediate departure from the company.

