Intertek Executes Share Buyback as Part of £350 Million Repurchase Plan

Intertek ( (GB:ITRK) ) has shared an update.

Intertek Group PLC, a company involved in quality assurance and testing services, has announced the purchase of 139,180 of its ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme. This transaction, conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to £350 million of shares, with the company having already bought back 4,106,335 shares for £193,831,266.67. The purchased shares will be canceled, and the total voting rights in the company will now be 157,286,792, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ITRK) stock is a Hold with a £51.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:ITRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ITRK is a Outperform.

Intertek’s strong financial performance and positive corporate strategies are the most significant strengths, supported by favorable earnings call sentiments and robust technical indicators. The company’s valuation is reasonable, with a solid dividend yield enhancing its attractiveness.

More about Intertek

Average Trading Volume: 478,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.67B

